Kangana Ranaut Compliments Manikarnika Co-Star Ankita Lokhande's Husband Vicky Jain; Here's What She Said

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain just received a sweet comment from Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut. Kangana complimented Vicky and said that he looked good as he donned traditional garb for Paryushana pooja.

Ankita, who married Vicky Jain on December 14 last year, attended the Paryushana with him this year. She accompanied him to Bilaspur for the Jain community's most important annual sacred event. On Friday, she posted a video montage from her visit on her Instagram account. “God bless us," she captioned the video, adding the hashtags “Paryushan parv," “Bilaspur diaries," and “Jains."

The actress looked stunning in a red saree and elaborate jewellery. Vicky Jain was dressed in a traditional yellow dhoti and yellow cloth. They looked captivating together and posed for a beautiful photo.

Kangana Ranaut praised Vicky in the comments section, writing, “Vicky looks so good." Ankita also agreed with Kangana and in response, she wrote, “He definitely does. Thank you." Vicky also responded to Kangana's comment, insisting that he meet her as soon as possible. He wrote, “Let's plan & meet urgently before EMERGENCY.” In the upcoming movie Emergency, Kangana portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

For those unaware, Ankita teamed up with Kangana in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019). She made her Bollywood debut in the movie, playing the part of Jhalkaribai while Kangana portrayed the lead.

Ankita also shared another video with multiple pictures of herself and Vicky three days ago. Vicky wore a white striped kurta pyjama and Ankita wore a long red dress with heavy jewellery and gold embroidery. They both looked stunning and complemented each other perfectly on the occasion of Paryushana.

