Kangana Ranaut Congratulates Indian Government For Administering 100 Crore Vaccine Shots

Actress Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, congratulated the Indian Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for administering 100 crore or 1 billion vaccine shots. Kangana shared a post on her Instagram stories which said that the country has been successful in giving out a record number of doses to its population, which is higher than other countries. She also shared a post that said that India’s vaccination is three times the population of United States of America.

Kangana shared Tricolour emojis to congratulate the achievement. In one of the posts, she wrote, “Congratulations" with a Tricolour emoji. In another, she penned, “Jai Hind, Jai Narendra Modi."

Advertisement

Actress Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, congratulated the Indian Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for administering 100 crore or 1 billion vaccine shots. Kangana shared a post on her Instagram stories which said that the country has been successful in giving out a record number of doses to its population, which is higher than other countries. She also shared a post that said that India’s vaccination is three times the population of United States of America.

Kangana shared Tricolour emojis to congratulate the achievement. In one of the posts, she wrote, “Congratulations" with a Tricolour emoji. In another, she penned, “Jai Hind, Jai Narendra Modi."

Read: Kangana Ranaut Goes All Guns Blazing as Agent Agni in Dhaakad; to Release on April 8, 2022 in Theatres

Advertisement

The actress recently looked stunning when she attended the poster launch event of her upcoming film Dhaakad. Kangana wore a yellow and black plaid dress with a plunging neckline. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page.

Read: Samantha Cheers For Dhaakad After Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Brat’ Comment On Naga Chaitanya

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Rajneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai’s action-thriller Dhaakad. On the other hand, she will also be seen in Tejas, where she will play an Indian Air Force pilot. She will be directing and starring in a film based on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.