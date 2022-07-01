Kangana Ranaut Congratulates Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Beyonce Goes Semi-Nude for Her Album

Actress Kangana Ranaut has congratulated Eknath Shinde on becoming the new chief minister of Maharashtra. Backed by the BJP, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, while Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy chief minister. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai. The Dhaakad actress took to her Instagram story and wrote: “What an inspiring success story… From driving autorickshaw for a living to becoming one of the most important and powerful people in the country… congratulations sir."

In a recent interview with the Navbharat Times, Kiara Advani was asked about her rumoured breakup with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra, to which the actress responded, “I don’t want to say anything about this. Even when I am not saying anything, people are writing. So, when I do say something, I do not know what all people will write. Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now, I am very happy in both my personal and professional life."

BTS member J-Hope dropped the music video of his new single More, which is part of his much-anticipated album Jack In The Box. This is BTS member’s first solo album after the band announced that they will be focusing on their individual careers for some time. The music video presented a new side of the South Korean rapper, where he channels his goth rock persona. In the video, we see J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok showing a darker, edgier sound that fuses together alternative rock hooks with hip-hop beats.

Sushmita Sen recently appeared on Twinkle Khanna’s show Tweak India where the two had conversations over marriage, men, and bad life decisions. Opening up about her decision on not tying the knot, Sushmita said, “Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a let down. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody equal measure of love and respect. It’s the most beautiful thing to watch."

Fans have been super excited about Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance and she further piqued their curiosity by dropping an alluring snap as the album’s cover ahead of release. She took to Instagram on Thursday and penned a long note along with a striking cover of her album. In the artwork, the 40-year-old pop sensation wore nothing more than a structured metallic bikini covering as she rode atop a glowing holographic horse. She said, “act i RENAISSANCE 7.29. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment."

