Kangana Ranaut Congratulates 'Whole Country' As BJP-Yogi Adityanath Win UP Assembly Election 2022

Kangana Ranaut has shared her reaction to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022. The actress, who had been publicly supporting Yogi Adityanath ahead of the elections, took to her Instagram Stories on the election results day and congratulated the whole of India over Yogi Adityanath’s win in Uttar Pradesh. At the time of reporting, BJP had the lead of 269 seats out of 403 seats in the state. SP was trailing behind with 129 seats while Congress bagged only two seats.

Sharing a picture of CM Yogi that described him: “Na shaadi, na bache, na hi sattha ke bhogi hai. Jisse dekh gundhe khaampe, wo Uttar Pradesh ke Yogi hai." Sharing a screenshot of the same, Kangana wrote, “Saare desh ko bahut bahut badhaai (Congratulations to the whole country.)"

Yogi Adityanath is set to return as the Chief Minister of the state. The political leader is set to become the first BJP CM to return to power for the second consecutive term. Nearly two and a half decades ago, when Yogi Adityanath became the successor of Gorakshapeeth, he became one of the most influential political leaders of India. He was the youngest elected MP in 1998. At the age of 42, he also holds the record of becoming MP from the same constituency for five consecutive times.

As for Kangana, the actress on Thursday morning revealed she was making her way back to Mumbai. The actress, who was spending time with her family in Himachal Pradesh, shared a picture in which she was posing with her nephew who was heading for his first day in school while Kangana returned to work. The actress has a series of releases in the pipeline. While she is hosting the ongoing reality show Lock Upp for the OTT platform, Kangana has Dhaakad, Tejas and a biopic on late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the pipeline.

