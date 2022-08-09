Kangana Ranaut Continues to Work on Emergency Despite Being Diagnosed With Dengue

Even though she is unwell and has been diagnosed with dengue, actress Kangana Ranaut did not stop working on her upcoming film ‘Emergency’. The actress’ production team Manikarnika films shared a photo of her working and revealed in the caption that Kangana is down with dengue with ‘alarmingly low white blood cell count.’ Their post read, “When you are down with dengue, alarmingly low white blood cell count and high fever and yet you land at work, it’s not passion it’s madness…our chief @kanganaranaut is such an inspiration."

Advertisement

Reposting the story on her social media handle, the actress added, “Thank you team @manikarnikafilms body gets ill not the spirit..thanks for the kind words."

Take a look:

‘Emergency’, as the title suggests, is all about the state of internal emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted till March 21, 1977, when the Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election. The film dialogues are by Ritesh Shah, who was previously associated with celebrated films such as ‘Kahaani’, ‘Pink’, ‘Raid’ and ‘Airlift’.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut announced her directorial Emergency last year and later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. Last month, the first look of Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was also released which left everyone jaw-dropping. She was seen dressed in a saree and holding her glasses in her hand as she slew in the role of Gandhi. She also unveiled actor Shreyas Talpade’s looks as the former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut also revealed Anupam Kher will be playing the role of late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan in the movie. Apart from Emergency, the actress will also be seen in Tejas.

(With IANS inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here