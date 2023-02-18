SS Rajamouli has certainly established himself as a global director with Bahubali and now RRR. The film, which garnered a lot of hype last year and also continues to win people over even now has brought unparalleled recognition to SS Rajamouli and his craft. In a recent interview, Rajamouli had shared his view about religion and the same was quoted by a publication. Kangana Ranaut, who is big fan of Rajamouli, has now come forward to defend the film-maker’s statement.

Retweeting the article that was shared with the caption, “Inspired by The Fountainhead, SS Rajamouli says ‘religion is essentially a kind of exploitation", Kangana Ranaut expressed her views. She wrote, “No need to overreact, it’s ok not to carry Bhagwa Jhandi everywhere, our actions speak louder than words. Being a proud Hindu calls upon all kind of attacks, hostility, trolling and huge amount of negativity, we make movies for everyone, we artists are vulnerable especially. Because we get no support from so called right wing as well, we are absolutely on our own, so sit down, don’t even dare, I won’t tolerate anything against Rajamouli sir who is like a flame in the rain. A genius and nationalist a yogi of highest order. We are blessed to have him."

SS Rajamouli’s statement comes after his interview with The New Yorker. The RRR director had shared his journey with religion, “I remember, as a young kid, I had doubts after reading stories about the Hindu gods. I used to think, this doesn’t seem real. Then I got caught up in my family’s religious fervour. I started reading religious texts, going on pilgrimages, wearing saffron cloth, and living like a sannyasi for a few years. Then I caught onto Christianity, thanks to some friends. I’d read the Bible, go to church, and do all kinds of stuff. Gradually, all these things somehow made me feel that religion is essentially a kind of exploitation," he had said.

