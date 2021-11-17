Kangana Ranaut Demands Action Against 'Criminal' Vir Das: 'Such Creative Work is Soft Terrorism'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has called Vir Das a “criminal" for his controversial remarks in a video, titled “I come from two Indias". Vir Das’ video was shared on his YouTube channel earlier this week and was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

In the six-minute video, Das talks about the duality of the country and mentions some of the most topical issues India is facing, from its battle against COVID-19, incidents of rapes, crackdown against comedians to the farmers’ protests.

Kangana in an Instagram Story on Wednesday said that certain statements made by Vir Das in the video were “generalisations". In her post, Kangana wrote, “When you generalise all Indian men as gang rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world… After Bengal famine Churchill famously said, ‘These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this…’ He blamed Indians’ sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger… Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism… Strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas."

Advertisement

All such “derogatory" statements were made on an international platform maligning the image of women and the country, Jha claimed.

“We have received a complaint in this regard and it is being inquired," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, adding that no FIR has been registered yet.

Vir Das Booked For ‘Insulting India’, Issues Clarification Post Kennedy Center Monologue

Meanwhile, a BJP leader from Delhi, has lodged a complaint against the actor-comedian alleging that he used “derogatory" statements which tarnished India’s reputation at an international platform, police said on Wednesday.

Delhi BJP vice president and spokesperson Aditya Jha, in his complaint lodged at the New Delhi district police station, has alleged that Das, during the show at the John F. Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, said in India, women are worshipped in the day and raped at night.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.