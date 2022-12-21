Home » News » Movies » Kangana Ranaut Dismisses 'Fake' Rumours About Shoot of Her Film Emergency

Kangana Ranaut Dismisses 'Fake' Rumours About Shoot of Her Film Emergency

Kangana Ranaut’s political drama Emergency also starring Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade, has created quite a buzz.

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 10:55 IST

Kangana Ranaut shares glimpses from the sets of Emergency in her latest social media posts.
Kangana Ranaut’s political drama Emergency also starring Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade has created quite a buzz. Lately, there have been several rumours surrounding the shooting location of the film. Reportedly, Kangana sought permission from the Lok Sabha Secretariat in order to shoot for the sequence inside the parliament premises. Rumours were rife that the actress’ request is under consideration, and it is likely to get denied.

Kangana dismissed all the rumours. While resharing the post that read, “First time ever a movie is allowed to shoot in parliament, a small segment of the Emergency movie will shoot soon in parliament," Kangana penned, “That’s not true it’s fake news!!!"

Prior to Kangana’s post, claims were made by the sources of PTI that in the letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Kangana has attempted to seek permission to shoot her film, Emergency, inside the Parliament premises. Although private entities are not given permission to film or record any type of videography inside the Parliament, official or government-associated work is an exception.

The political drama, Emergency, is directed and produced by Kangana. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be portraying political leader JP Narayan while Milind Soman will be seen as war hero Sam Manekshaw. As for Shreyas Talpade, he will be featured as the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Apart from them, Mahima Chaudhry and Satish Kaushik will also be seen in key roles. The shooting of the film began in June this year, and recently the crew wrapped up the schedule in Assam.

Written by Ritesh Shah, Emergency is slated to hit the theatres in 2023.

