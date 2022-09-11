Kangana Ranaut Drops a BTS Pic of 'Magic and The Magicians' From The Sets of Emergency

Ever since Kangana Ranaut dropped her first look as late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her upcoming film Emergency, she has left everyone super-excited for the film. While the shooting in currently underway, recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from her make-up room. In the click, Kangana can be seen getting into her Indira Gandhi avatar. In the caption, she wrote, “Transformation magic and the magicians #setstories #Setarmy #emergency".

It was in July this year that Kangana unveiled her look for Emergency. She was seen dressed in a saree and holding her glasses in her hand.

Kangana is not just playing the lead in the movie but is also directing it. This is for the second time that the actress is donning the director’s hat. Earlier, she also helmed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which was released in 2019.

Besides Kangana, Emergency also stars Shreyas Talpade as late former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan and Mahima Chaudhry as late Pupul Jayakar, who was an author and Indira’s close friend. The film will also feature Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw. Recently, Kangana also revealed that she has roped in her ‘acting guru’ Arvind Gaur for a cameo appearance in Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut announced her directorial Emergency last year and later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. “It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India," she had said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

