Kangana Ranaut Fears Losing Her Identity While Playing Indira Gandhi In Emergency

Kangana Ranaut is known for her blockbuster performances and her acting prowess. The actress has proved her mettle by being a part of some award-winning films. Now, she is all set to essay the role of India’s late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. She has not just acted in the film; she has also produced and directed it.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut shared a photo from the set of the film and talked about losing her identity while playing a character. She captioned the post, “Today is a break day, I don’t call it a break I call it a pause day… On such a blank beat you wonder where you lose yourself… You dissolve in the character and find that nothing of you is left in you.

“You see your pictures like a stranger and wonder if will you ever be the same… The truth is you can never go back to being the same person, once a character has happened to you it remains like a scar on the soul, like the darkness of the night, like the glow of the moon, like a realisation you can’t own, like a million shining suns, like the dizzying heights of the mountains and suffocating depths of the sea… a character will remain regardless of you."

Anupam Kher, who is playing the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in Emergency, commented that she wrote the post so well and every good actor will identify with what she wrote. He concluded by writing, “Hai Ho."

It was in July 2022, when Kangana Ranaut’s look from Emergency was revealed. She garnered a lot of praise for her getup and the teaser of the film was also well-received by the viewers.

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Shreyas Talpade and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release in 2023.

