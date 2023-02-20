Actress Kangana Ranaut hosted an Ask Kangana session on Twitter on Monday afternoon and addressed a number of questions, including a question about Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh. A fan reached out to the actress, quizzing her who her favourite actor is between Hrithik and Diljit. The actress replied by saying she hasn’t seen both of them act.

“I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act … if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana (sic)," she replied.

For the unversed, Kangana has had her share of controversies with Hrithik and Diljit. Kangana was entangled in a legal battle with Hrithik after she claimed that she dated Hrithik. However, the actor denied it. Both of them worked together in Krishh 3 and Kites. Meanwhile, Kangana got involved in a Twitter feud with Diljit Dosanjh in December 2020 over the Farmer’s Bill.

Besides this, Kangana also opened up about returning to work in the South. “Hi Ma’m 🙂🙏🏻How’s your experience working in Tamil movies? What’s the difference between Hindi Cinema and Tamil Cinema #AskKangana who’s your favourite director down south?" a Twitter user asked her. Kangana replied, “This is my third Tamil film and I just love it for the sheer acceptance they have for me, they tell me I am professional, calm and mind my own business, never talk to anyone for timepass it’s amusing that exactly for these qualities Bollywoodias call me arrogant and rude #askkangna."

Kangana is currently working on Chandramukhi 2. She recently wrapped the filming of Emergency.

