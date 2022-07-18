Kangana Ranaut Gives a Shout Out To Team Emergency As She Drops BTS Video of Film's First Look Making; Watch

When Kangana Ranaut’s first look as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her upcoming movie Emergency was released earlier this month, it left everyone impressed. Days after, the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a behind-the-scenes video that shared a glimpse of how her first look was shot. The video began with the pooja and the muhurat shot. Following this, Kangana was seen sitting on the director’s chair as the scene was being shot.

“Here is the making of the first look of my directorial movie Emergency, the first look took the nation by storm … thanks to my incredible team, everyday is a dream come true … I have some of the best people in the world… Go team Emergency," Kangana wrote in the caption along with a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, the first look of Emergency shared a glimpse of Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi. In the short video, she was seen dressed in a saree and holding her glasses in her hand.

Kangana is not just playing the lead in the movie but is also directing it. Just yesterday, the actress talked about how the audience want to see young filmmakers take charge and added that her instinct as a director will pay off big sometime. “It’s not that people don’t want content, they want to see young filmmakers, new thought process, and refreshing ideas and not the stale typical formula films. I do believe that my instinct as a filmmaker will pay off big time," told news agency ANI.

Kangana Ranaut announced her directorial ‘Emergency’ last year and later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. “It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India," she had said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

