Kangana Ranaut Has Sweet Reaction To Kareena Kapoor, Samantha's Birthday Wishes For Her

Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 35th birthday on Wednesday, March 23. On this occasion, Kangana received love from a few stars in the film industry. This includes Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Good Newwz star took to her Instagram Stories and shared a black and white picture of Kangana along with a birthday note for her. “Happy birthday dearest Kangana (heart emoji) love and light always," Kareena wrote, tagging Kangana in the story.

The Manikarnika star reposted the post on her Instagram Stories along with her reaction. While Kangana didn’t write anything, she dropped a few heart emojis, sending Kareena love. Kangana had the same reaction to Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well. The Family Man 2 star shared a picture of Kangana from her recent visit to Vaishnav Devi along with her birthday note.

Advertisement

“Wishing the powerhouse of talent, the actress who raises the bar with each of her performances, the ever gorgeous Kangana Ranaut, a very happy birthday," Samantha wrote along with Kangana’s picture.

Kangana is spending her birthday with her family. The actress rang in her birthday with a visit to the Vaishno Devi shrine. Sharing pictures from the visit, Kangana thanked fans for their love and support. “Today on the occasion of my birthday day …. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji… with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year Thank you everyone for your love and blessings," she wrote.

Advertisement

The actress was last seen in Thalaivii and has a number of movies in the making. She has already wrapped work on her upcoming releases Dhaakad and Tejas. Kangana now has Emergency, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline. She had also wrapped shooting of her production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru. Amid this, Kangana has been busy with the reality show, Lock Upp. The actress has doubled up as the host of the show.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.