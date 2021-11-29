Kangana Ranaut Hints at Heartbreak in Cryptic Instagram Post: 'Kitne Sitam Hum Pe Sanam...'

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story which has left her fans wondering if all is well with the actress. On Monday, the actress posted a pencil sketch of a woman hugging a guy. Sharing the sketch, the actress wrote, “Tere liye hum hain jiye… kitne sitam hum pe sanam… (I have lived for you, then why so much unfair treatment towards me)."

Kangana’s cryptic post has left fans wondering if the actress is hinting at being hurt in love. In another story, Kangana shared a throwback photo from her childhood along with an empowering post. “I’m just an ordinary girl, nothing special about me except for the fact that I believe in the beauty of love and that got me here in this beautiful world."

Most recently, Kangana Ranaut posted a bold photograph on Instagram about the ‘mood at home’. She wrote, “Another day another FIR… just in case they come to arrest me… mood at home." Her post came after an FIR was filed against Kangana by members of the Sikh community for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments. The FIR was filed by Amarjeetsingh Sandhu along with leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). As per a complaint on November 21, they came across a post on Kangana’s profile written in English and Hindi.

Kangana Ranaut is currently directing Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. The movie is also her maiden production venture. Her upcoming films include Tejas, Dhaakad, and Emergency.

