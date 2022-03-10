Kangana Ranaut Is A Proud Aunt As Her Nephew Prithvi Heads Off For His First Day of School

The first day of school is special and it becomes even more special when you send your present to witness the sweet moment. Kangana Ranaut is happy and “delighted" to see her nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel heading to school for the first time. Taking to her Instagram stories, the proud aunt shared adorable photos of her nephew with cute little notes.

In the first photo, Kangana’s nephew can be seen posing for the camera wearing the blue school uniform. She penned an adorable note that read: “There was a day when he was born and now he is going to school… all the best mere bacche," followed by an evil eye emoji. In the next story, we can see Kangana adorably looking at her nephew Prithvi as he looks at the camera. She expressed her happiness and wrote that she is “delighted" to see her nephew off to school before she left for Mumbai.

At last, we can see a confident Prithvi posing hilariously for the camera. Kangana revealed that he was “not at all nervous." In the picture, Kangana can be seen wearing a beige maxi dress with a black and white overcoat. She is also carrying a black and white handbag with ‘Kangana’ written on it.

It is quite evident from the photos that Kangana is proud of Prithvi as he starts a new phase in his life. Prithvi is Kangana’s sister Rangoli’s son. Rangoli welcomed him in 2017 and ever since, Kangana shares a strong bond with her nephew. She often shares glimpses of their outings together on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Kangana is currently hosting the reality show Lock Upp streaming on AltBalaji and MX Player. She is also producing ‘Tiku weds Sheru’ starring Nawazuddin Siddique and Avneet Kaur. Kangana has a bunch of movies in the store for this year including Dhaakad and Tejas. Apart from these, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, and The Incarnation are also lined up to release by 2023.

