Kangana Ranaut is Bold in Dhaakad's Teaser; Disha Patani Drops Sexy Pic as She Reaches 50 Mn Followers on Insta

In the movie, Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of a spy named Agni. The teaser opens with Kangana in a darkened room. She then gets an order informing her that it’s ‘time for action’. She then switches into her fierce and bold spy avatar. The teaser is brutal, gory and gives us a glimpse of the bloodshed that the film will depict. “Why should boys have all the fun?" the text in the middle of the teaser reads.

Also Read: Dhaakad Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Is Giving Goosebumps With Her Fierce and Bold Avatar

Advertisement

Bollywood diva Disha Patani, who is an avid social media user, reached 50 Million followers on Instagram and treated her fans with two gorgeous pictures of her to celebrate the feat. The actress who is known for her love for bikinis and aces every look or outfit that she tries shared a photo wearing a pink shimmery bralette with see-through sequined pants. She kept her beautiful curls open and went with a minimalistic makeup look. The second one was a monochromatic snap of the actress.

Also Read: Disha Patani Drops Sexy Pic in Pink Bra as She Reaches 50 Million Followers on Instagram, Tiger Shroff Reacts

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had a “late nite snack" after the Kardashians premiere. How do we know this? Well, Kim has shared a few pics from the couple’s private dinner date on her Instagram account. The SKIMS mogul posted two new photos with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. In one pic, the Saturday Night Live star is giving his girlfriend a kiss on the cheek, and in another, the couple can be seen staring into each other’s eyes. Kim cheekily captioned the snaps “late nite snack."

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Gets Cosy With BF Pete Davidson in PDA-Filled Pics; Khloe Kardashian Says ‘Stop’

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif, who has been busy shooting for Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas, has sparked pregnancy rumours after she was spotted exiting Mumbai airport on Monday. The actress was wearing a pastel pink suit which she teamed with a matching dupatta. As she was making her way to her car, the actress got clicked by the paparazzi stationed at the airport.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Sparks Pregnancy Rumours With Her Latest Airport Look; Users Say ‘Mommy to Be Soon’

Advertisement

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor is making style statements even during her pregnancy. A couple of days back, she shared photos from her maternity photoshoot where she looked like a painting in a white saree. Now, the actress has shared new photos with her husband Anand Ahuja where the couple looks so much in love cuddling each other. The actress is seen wearing a pastel colour gown while Anand chose a light coloured kurta. In both the photos, the couple can be seen cuddling each other.

Also Read: Mom-to-Be Sonam Kapoor Cuddles With Husband Anand Ahuja in Latest Maternity Shoot, See Pics

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.