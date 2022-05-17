Kangana Ranaut is Fearless, Always Fighting Against All Odds: Dhaakad Director Razneesh Ghai

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of deadly agent Agni in her upcoming film Dhaakad. With her upcoming movie, Kangana will once again show how she continues to delve into challenging roles that showcase her acting prowess. The action drama is directed by debutant Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai who recently opened up about his experience of working with Kangana.

Speaking to Bombay Times about the lead actress in Dhaakad, Ghai said, “She is fearless, always fighting against all odds and I respect her for that. I always go with a rookie or an underdog.” Ghai also added that he knew Kangana a little bit before shooting the movie since he had shot a couple of ad films with her. The filmmaker said that when the time came, his first choice was Kangana. “If she had said no, then I would have thought of someone else. I fought with my producers to cast her,” Ghai told Bombay Times. The filmmaker, who has directed over 400 ad films, said that he did not just want to make an action movie but action with emotion. “Femme fatale, yes, but Agent Agni (Kangana’s character in Dhaakad) is not just a lady who kicks ass. She is also deeply emotional and that’s another layer to her character.”

Considering how Kangana is often embroiled in one controversy or another, Ghai cleared the air on her professional persona. The filmmaker told Bombay Times, “Whatever she says outside of the film is not my concern. That’s her life. On the set, she was always professional.” The filmmaker said that if he ever argued with Kangana, it was regarding the screenplay. Ghai also said that the more one argues the better their work gets. He called disagreements a common process in filmmaking and said that either he had to convince Kangana or vice versa. The director also revealed that Kangana comes up strongly against people who do not know what they are doing in their profession.

Dhaakad also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in crucial roles. The movie will hit the theatres on May 20.

