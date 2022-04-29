Home » News » Movies » Kangana Ranaut Calls Karan Johar 'Fading 90s Director', Takes Jibe At Netflix After Announcing Amazon Prime Collab

Kangana Ranaut Calls Karan Johar 'Fading 90s Director', Takes Jibe At Netflix After Announcing Amazon Prime Collab

Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Karan Johar and Netflix. The actress's statement came shortly after she announced that Tiku Weds Sheru will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 29, 2022, 07:40 IST

Hours after Kangana Ranaut announced that her maiden production project Tiku Weds Sheru will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the Manikarnika actress took a jibe at Netflix and Karan Johar. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress made a reference to KJo’s recent party hosted for Netflix Global Chief, Bela Bajaria. Kangana said that while the Netflix head was attending star-studded parties hosted by ‘a fading 90s director’, the heads at Amazon Prime Video were busy interacting with the people who made the platform’s content.

“Data suggests that Amazon Prime Video is doing way better than Netflix in India maybe because they are much more open minded and democratic, when international head visits India they don’t park themselves at a fading 90s director’s infamous party but meet everyone who is contributing to them… Last I heard Netflix head was not able to understand Indian market… Well Indian market is not just one bitchy gossipy nineties director…. There are hundreds of talented people here," Kangana said.

For the unversed, Karan had hosted a party for Bela last Sunday and several Bollywood stars had attended it. The guest list included Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Amazon Prime Video announced its impressive slate for the coming few months. The platform announced as many as 40 titles. The event was hosted by Karan Johar, with Abhishek Bachchan and Sumukhi Suresh briefly stepping in to take on the hosting duties. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and other production houses announced their collaborations with the OTT platform.

Several hit series on the platforms such as Inside Edge, Mirzapur, The Family Man, Pataal Lok, Made In Heaven and Four More Shots Please announced new seasons as well.

first published: April 29, 2022, 07:40 IST