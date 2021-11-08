Kangana Ranaut Kick Starts Tiku Weds Sheru and Receives Padma Shri on Same Day, Says 'Journey Extremely Special'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday morning treated her fans with the first look of her maiden production venture Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. She shared a poster introducing actress Avneet Kaur, who is known for playing Princess Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hogaand and Charumati in Chandra Nandini. Avneet is playing the role of Tiku in the film.

Also Read: Padma Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami, Ekta Kapoor Honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind

Kangana captioned the poster: “Chalo toh chaand tak, nahi toh shaam tak. Meet Tasleem Khan urf Tiku."

Advertisement

Sharing the first poster featuring Nawazuddin, Kangana wrote: “Hum jab milte hain, toh dil sey milte hain, varna khwabon mein bhi mushkil see milte hain. Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru."

Meanwhile, the actress was honoured with the Padma Shri on Monday along with singer Adnan Sami and producer Ekta Kapoor. The ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital, and they were feted with the honour by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Sharing the third poster, she wrote that receiving the honour the same day as beginning her production is extremely special to her. The caption read, “Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru. Here’s a piece of my heart. Hope you all like it. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first."

The film is directed by Sai Kabir and will be produced under Kangana’s production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture.

It will be released on Prime Video.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.