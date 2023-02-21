Actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to Javed Akhtar’s viral video in which he mentions the 26/11 terrorist attack in Pakistan. For the unversed, the lyricist was recently invited to attend a festival organised in memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz in Lahore. At the event, a person asked him to tell people in India that Pakistan is ‘a positive, friendly and loving country’ and Javed reminded them about the attack.

The Emergency actress retweeted a post featuring the video and wrote, “Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Saraswati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein. Jai Hind. Ghar mein ghuss ke maara.. ha ha. (Whenever I listen to Javed Saab’s poetry I feel like Goddess Saraswati has indeed blessed him, but see there must be some truth within a person that is why divinity resides within him. Jai Hind. He made them listen to the truth in their own land)."

Earlier in the day, a video surfaced in which Javed Akhtar said that as someone who has witnessed the terror attacks, it would be unfair to tell the people of his country to change their perception of Pakistan. “Jo garam hai fiza, woh kam honi chahiye. Hum toh Bambaiye log hain. Hamne dekha wahan kaise hamla hua tha. Wo log Norway se toh nahi aaye the naa Egypt se aaye the, wo log abhi bhi aapke mulk me ghum rahe hain. Toh ye shikayat agar Hindustani ke dil me ho toh aapko bura nahi manna chahiye (The atmosphere needs to cool down. I am from Bombay and all of us witnessed the attack on Bombay. The attackers weren’t from Norway, or from Egypt. They are still present in your country, so you should not be offended if an Indian complains about this)," Akhtar was quoted as saying by The Print.

He added that while Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan are cult figures in India but Pakistan has never hosted a Lata Mangeshkar show.

