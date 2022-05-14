This Is What Ram Gopal Varma Has To Say About Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad Trailer

Kangana Ranaut is all set for her much anticipated action-thriller flick Dhaakad. The film will be released in theatres on May 20. In Dhaakad, Kangana will be playing the role of a spy. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta also feature in crucial roles in the espionage thriller.

Recently The team of Dhaakad dropped an action-packed trailer of the film on the official youtube channel of Soham Rockstar Entertainment. Not only fans but industry biggies were also shocked to see the power-packed performance of Bollywood diva Kangana.

A fan wrote, “Wow Wow Wow #Dhaakad What a Trailer Man. It’s Just Amazing #KanganaRanaut take a bow. You are Exceptional. This is Gonna be Epic. Just ruling it with Badass Attitude & Savage #DhaakadTrailer #AgentAgni ."

Now Ram Gopal Varma has also tweeted his thoughts after the trailer launch. He compared the Kangana’s performance with the Bollywood action stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

“Ohhhhhhh F…CKKKK #kanganaRanaut is looking @iTIGERSHROFF plus @iHrithik multiplied by 10," the director wrote.

Within just a day, the tweet has received more than 5,000 likes and around 500 people have retweeted it.

Previously, Bollywood Bhai Salman Khan also supported her and posted the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the absolute best #KanganaRanaut @rampalarjun #SohelMaklai." To this, Kangana expressed her delight and said that she would never say again that she was alone in this industry.

The Film Dhaakad deals with the subject of child trafficking and the exploitation of women. It is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films.

Dhaakad will square off against Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office. Kangana recently spoke about the clash and praised Kartik Aaryan as well. Kangana said, “So these two films are being released on the same day, and it isn’t like that these films are releasing on 5000 or 7000 screens. They both can simultaneously come and do well at the same time."

