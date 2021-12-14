Kangana Ranaut Makes Grand Entry at Ankita Lokhande's Sangeet Ceremony With 5 Bodyguards; Video

Kangana Ranaut attended her ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ co-star Ankita Lokhande’s sangeet ceremony on Monday. Ankita Lokhande is getting married to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain today, December 14.

Kangana took to Instagram to share the pictures and videos from the ceremony. For the occasion, the actress opted for JJ Valaya lehenga. She wore a navy blue coloured lehenga choli teamed with heavy jewellery and a sheer dupatta. Kangana made a grand entry at the sangeet venue as she was escorted by five bodyguards to the banquet.

Ankita Lokhande got officially engaged to Vicky Jain in Mumbai over the weekend. Many videos from their ring ceremony have emerged on social media platforms. Ankita Lokhande opted for a stunning shimmery black outfit while Vicky wore a beige printed jacket over a turtleneck T-shirt and black pants. As the couple exchanged rings, the title track from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Raabta played in the background. Ankita was previously in a serious relationship with Sushant for about six years before calling it quits in 2016. Sushant passed away in 2020.

For the Mehendi function, Ankita and Vicky wore colour-coordinated white floral outfits. While Ankita was dressed in a lehenga, Vicky opted for a sherwani. Ankita and Vicky also danced their hearts out and even shared the stage for a performance together. The actress also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the private affair. Sharing the photos, Ankita wrote, “The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable…"

