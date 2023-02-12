Kangana Ranaut Makes Shocking Statement After Aaliya Leaks Fight Video With Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to the video shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya featuring their alleged fight. On Saturday, Aaliya made headlines after she shared a post making new allegations against Nawazzudin to fuel their fued. While Nawazzudin is yet to react to the post and claims, Kangana sided with the actor and urged the concerned authorities to help him in his fight. She also accused Aaliya of not allowing Nawazzudin into his own house.

“Itna dukk ho raha hai yeh sab dekh ke…Nawaz saab ko unke ghar ke bahar aise baizzat kiya ja raha hai…unhone apna sab kuch family ko de diya, kai saal rent pe rahe rickshaw mein TWS (Tiku Weds Sheru) ki shoot pe aate the abhi last year toh yeh Bangalow? sad looking all these…(Nawaz sir is being humiliated like this outside his home…he gave his everything to his family, he stayed at a rented place for several years..he used to take a rickshaw to TWS shoot. Only last year he bought this bungalow and now his ex-wife came to claim it)..so sad," she said.

“Nawaz saab ne aaj tak jo bhi kamaya tha apne bhaiyon ko de diya (Whatever Nawaz sir earned till date, he gave to his brothers), ex-wife who he divorced many years ago, they were Co parenting kids she was living in Dubai with children, he even bought her a flat in Mumbai… and he bought a Bangalow for his mother, he took many house designing tips from me, we were so excited, we did house warming party in this house together," she added.

“I never met the ex-wife but now suddenly she has taken over the Bangalow and not allowing him to enter, I just saw he is standing on the road and she is making videos of such a big star, kya badmashi hai yeh (what wickedness is this), I feel like crying… it’s not easy to make money from acting jobs, actors work very hard, how can she just decide to keep the house and lock him outside like that," Kangana wrote.

“I want to request concerned authorities she should be sent to her apartment immediately the one Nawaz sir has bought for her in Everest apartments and from there she can settle legally whatever her demands are, she can’t bully Nawaz saab old mother who is still locked inside the Bangalow and waiting for her son and her son the owner of the house who ex-wife not allowing to come inside, they are divorced for many years now she has no right on his properties… and she can most definitely not defame him by making secret videos of conversations and release them out of context in bits and pieces so that he even fears coming home….this is so wrong…" she concluded the post.

Over the weekend, Aaliya shared a video of Nawazuddin standing outside his bungalow and arguing with her. The actor is reportedly currently living in a hotel. Nawazzudin and Aaliya have been in a public feud after the latter accused Nawazzudin and his family of mistreatment. In response to her claims, the actor’s lawyer claimed that Aaliya is still married to her first husband.

