Kangana Ranaut Meets Yogi Adityanath, Says 'I Feel Humbled, Honoured and Inspired'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed her happiness over the same. The Tanu Weds Manu actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures and write, “Today I had the great fortune of meeting Maharaj @myogi_adityanath ji after his tremendous victory in recent elections…It was a wonderful evening Maharaj ji’s compassion, concerns and deep sense of involvement never ceases to amaze me ..I feel humbled honoured and inspired… 🙏."

Take a look at it:

After Adityanath’s victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, 2022 the Bollywood actress had taken to her Instagram stories to congratulate the whole of India on the politician’s win. She had been publicly supporting Yogi Adityanath throughout the elections.

At that time, the actress had shared a picture of CM Yogi with the words: “Na shaadi, na bache, na hi sattha ke bhogi hai. Jisse dekh gundhe khaampe, wo Uttar Pradesh ke Yogi hai" written on it. Sharing a screenshot of the same, Kangana wrote, “Saare desh ko bahut bahut badhaai (Congratulations to the whole country.)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut has a series of releases in the pipeline. Recently, she dropped the trailer of her upcoming film Dhakaad, which will release this May. She also made her debut as a reality show host with Lock Upp, which will be coming to an end soon. Apart from these, Kangana also has Tejas and a biopic on the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the pipeline.

