When 83 producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri announced last week that he was bringing six National Award-winning directors on a single dias to helm a six-episode mini-series about India’s unsung heroes, it captured everyone’s attention. The project titled One Nation would be headlined by Priyadarshan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, John Mathew Mathan, Manju Borah, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and Vivek Agnihotri might feature Kangana Ranaut and Mohan Lal as the leading face.

The famed filmmaker Priyadarshan who has directed Mohanlal in critically-acclaimed films such as Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was keen on collaborating with Malayalam Megastar. The source close to Mid-Day revealed, “He has given a narration to Mohanlal, who is impressed by the story. But the two have yet to finalise the details. Meanwhile, Vivek has approached Kangana Ranaut for his segment. The two have been keen to collaborate professionally. The series, given its subject, seems like the perfect platform for the duo to come together. It will study events of the past 100 years, from 1925 to the present day, unearthing stories of little-known local heroes who made huge contributions to the country."

Vishnu Vardhan Induri also told the publication that each segment will be an hour long. However, he didn’t disclose any details related to the cast. The producer shared, “While some stories have been [brought to the table] by the directors, there are some that we have researched. We plan to begin shooting by the second or third quarter of 2023. The OTT release will primarily be in Hindi, and will be dubbed in multiple languages."

When asked about the idea behind roping in Assamese filmmaker Manju Borah, Induri explained he wants One Nation to have that pan-India appeal, “The stories come from different parts of the country, and have the core emotion of service to the nation. They can [reflect] any episode — the freedom movement, natural calamities that happened in the country, riots, or national crisis," quipped Induri.

