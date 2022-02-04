Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur Glam Up for Tiku Weds Sheru's Wrap Up Party, See Pics

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the shooting of her maiden production venture- Tiku Weds Sheru. The film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur is produced by Kangana’s Manikarnika Films Production. On Thursday, February 3, the actors had a wrap-up party for which they flaunted their gorgeous sides. The actress turned producer showed up in a bright red midi dress paired with red heels. Avneet was seen wearing a bodycon dress. The actress looked adorable in bangs. Nawazuddin, on the other side, donned a light blue sweater which he paired with a jacket.

Take a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, Tiku Weds Sheru is directed by Sai Kabir and will be produced under Kangana’s production house Manikarnika Films. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video. On Wednesday, she announced the wrap of her film and penned a heartfelt not on Instagram.

Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the film Dhaakad where she plays Agent Agni in the action-thriller, which will deal with the sensitive subject of human trafficking and crimes against women. The film is scheduled to release on April 8, 2022. She also has Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda in her kitty.

The actor has added another feather to her cap as she will be turning host for a reality show ‘Lock Upp’. Ranaut is collaborating with producer Ekta Kapoor for the show.

The show will see 16 contestants being locked up in a prison for 72 days. Apart from the actor playing the host, there will be a celebrity jailer too.

