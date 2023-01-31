Home » News » Movies » Kangana Ranaut Offered to Join Politics but Refused, Says 'Those Who Hate My Light...'

Kangana Ranaut Offered to Join Politics but Refused, Says 'Those Who Hate My Light...'

Kangana Ranaut revealed she was offered political seats but she refused. The actress often makes headlines for her strong political standing.

January 31, 2023

Kangana Ranaut talks about getting political offerings.
Actress Kangana Ranaut claimed that she was offered to join politics but she refused. The actress, who has strong and controversial political opinions, was replying to Urfi Javed when she revealed getting an offer to become a politician. However, Kangana turned down the offer because “I am a sensitive n sensible person not a political person."

Her tweet read: “I am a sensitive n sensible person not a political person,I was asked to join politics many times I didn’t but those who hate my light they need to justify their hate/fear,they reason that they hate my political ideologies,ha ha whatever helps them get through the day."

She shared her extended statement on Instagram Stories. “Deep down we all know that I have always put everything of mine at stake for the larger good, I could have been a politician if I wanted to be one, I didn’t have to mortgage everything if I had any political support, we all know that it’s evident, yet those who lie to themselves just to hate me are simply avoiding to reflect upon themselves, their selfish, fearful, dreadful, miserable lives…"

“How else will they justify why they never lived for anyone else why they don’t rise in the face of fear…. Why they don’t speak for truth and live freely, by hating me they are only regressing every day … that day is not far when they will blame God for their miserable existence or even deny his existence and turn atheist and turn atheist in order to feel numb… that day is not far," she added.

Back in 2020, Kangana claimed that she was offered a ticket to join Congress and BJP. However, she wasn’t interested. She said she wants to focus on her career.

