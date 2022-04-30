Kangana Ranaut on Ajay Devgn-Kichcha Sudeep Debate Over Hindi: 'Whatever Ajay Sir Said Is Right...'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Ajay Devgn-Kichcha Sudeep’s infamous Twitter debate on the topic of whether or not Hindi is a national language. The trigger for the argument was Sudeep’s statement a few days ago during a function in Bengaluru where the who’s who of the Kannada film industry celebrated the nationwide success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ starring Yash. “Hindi is no more a national language," Sudeep had said during the event when he was asked how he viewed the record-breaking pan-India success of the Kannada film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

On Wednesday, in response to Sudeep’s statement, Ajay tweeted to the Kannada star that if Hindi is not the national language of India, why movies made in different languages are eventually dubbed. Now, actress Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the controversy. “There is no direct answer to this question. We are a country with a lot of diversity, multiple languages, and cultures. Everybody has a birthright to take pride in their language and their culture. I am a Pahadi, and I take pride in it," Kangana said.

Advertisement

Kangana further said that considering Sanskrit is older than Hindi, Sanskrit should be the national language. “If you ask me which language should be the national language, then I think it should be Sanskrit. Sanskrit is older than Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati, or Hindi. All these languages have come from Sanskrit. Then why hasn’t Sanskrit become the national language and Hindi? I don’t have an answer to this. These are the decisions taken at that time (when the Constitution was written)," she said.

She continued, “Having said that I do not have the answer to why instead of Sanskrit, why Hindi is chosen as the national language. But now that the decision is made, if you do not obey it, you are denying the Constitution."

Advertisement

Referring to the controversy between Ajay and Sudeep, Kangana believes that both the actors are right in their own way. “Hindi is our national language, so whatever Ajay sir said is right. But I understand the sentiment of Sudeep and he is not wrong either," she explained.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.