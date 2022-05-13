Kangana Ranaut on Dhaakad's Clash With Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'Both Can Do Well Simultaneously'

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her much anticipated action-thriller flick Dhaakad. The espionage thriller that sees Kangana in the role of a spy also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The flick is set to be released on May 20 when it will compete with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office. The Queen actress recently addressed the clash between the two films and also heaped praises on Kartik Aaryan whose film will be releasing on the same day as Kangana’s.

Speaking at the launch of Dhaakad’s second trailer in Delhi, Kangana said, “Nobody can get a solo release after the pandemic, naturally, owing to the backlog. There are many films, whether we talk about Hollywood or South films, each film is getting a mainstream release. So someone or the other comes in front. As far as Kartik is concerned, I like his work very much. I feel he is a person belonging to the current generation, who is standing on his own. He is doing his work, on his own calibre. He has come up on his own and I have a huge appreciation for him."

Talking about the competition between Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kangana said, “So these two films are being released on the same day, and it isn’t like that these films are releasing on 5000 or 7000 screens. They both can come simultaneously come and do well at the same time."

The actress also talked about South films receiving a good response from the audience in comparison to Bollywood films. Kangana asserted, “I have been the biggest cheerleader for South Indian films. If you see, I was the first one to start the topic of ‘our regional cinema should do well.’ If we all should do something by coming together is that we should save our screens from Hollywood or international films, because Italian, French and German and English film industries have single-handedly destroyed everyone and turned it into ashes. So, if we have to save ourselves, we need to shield ourselves from these films. We shouldn’t fight among ourselves. So, if we talk about South, Malayalam or Kannada or Punjabi films, we should promote and encourage them. And if we talk about answering them, why should we answer our own people? We should answer those who we are scared of. We should be scared of the American film industry."

The Revolver Rani actress also said that she doesn’t like the idea of calling a film male or female-centric. “I think we must do away with this idea. We shouldn’t view any film in this manner. We should look at a film just as a film. We shouldn’t attach sexuality (gender) to it. We, women, have contributed so much to so many films. Since all the credit is given to men, we have faced the damage because of that," said Kangana.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, ‘Dhaakad’ deals with the subject of child trafficking and the exploitation of women. It is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films.

