Kangana Ranaut on Mandana Karimi Revealing Abortion Secret on Lock Upp: 'Life Is Not Easy for Woman'

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp has been making all sorts of noise ever since it started streaming. From controversial statements to the highest views for any reality show on an OTT platform, the Ekta Kapoor series has been grabbing headlines, and how. Most recently, Lock Upp contestant Mandana Karimi shocked everyone when she revealed her darkest secret on the show. The actress spoke about her secret relationship with an ace director. She didn’t reveal the name of the filmmaker but spoke about what unfolded while she was in a relationship with him.

Mandana revealed that the secret relationship happened after her separation from her ex-husband Gaurav Gupta. “The time that I was struggling with my whole situation… my separation, I did have a secret relationship. My relationship was with a very well-known director who talks about women’s rights. He’s an idol to many people. We planned a pregnancy and when it happened, he…" the actor revealed as she broke down. “It just destroyed so much for me," she concluded. Following this, Kangana also got emotional and tried to comfort Mandana with her empowering words.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kangana has now shared a screenshot of a tweet, praising her. The tweet reads, “Don’t know who this director is. But what he did with Mandana Karimi sounds so horribly sick. The way he used her in his lowest low time was pathetic and I am amazed with the way Kangana Ranaut managed this situation and consoled her. She is an awesome host."

Responding to this tweet, Kangana wrote, “Lock Upp is a celebration of both beauty and brutality of life. When we share our pain and our wounds we deserve love and compassion. I hope people don’t judge her. Life is anyway not easy for a woman." (sic)

Lock Upp also features Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Vineet, Zeeshan Khan and Kaaranvir Bohra as the contestants. The show streams on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji.

