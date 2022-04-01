Home » News » Movies » Kangana Ranaut on Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR: Nationalism is My Favourite Subject, This Film Has Everything

Kangana Ranaut on Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR: Nationalism is My Favourite Subject, This Film Has Everything

RRR was released in theatres on 25 March.
With a broad smile on her face, Kangana Ranaut called SS Rajamouli's film RRR a blockbuster. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 01, 2022, 07:32 IST

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared her review of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR. On Friday night, she was clicked by the paparazzi after watching the movie, who asked her for her review. With a broad smile on her face, the actress called the SS Rajamouli directorial a blockbuster. “Nationalism is my favourite subject and this film has everything that should be there in a film", she said. Praising the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer, she added that this is a blockbuster film that people have seen after a long time.

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles.

Check her reaction:

After the film’s release, Kangana had taken to her Instagram Story section to show her support. She had shared RRR’s worldwide opening day box office collection and said she was eager to watch the film.

“Can’t wait to see my most favourite writer + director combination…" Kangana wrote as she shared a poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR with the box office collections of day 1 featuring in it. RRR has witnessed a mammoth opening and continues to perform well at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut cheers for SS Rajamouli and K. V. Vijayendra Prasad’s RRR.

For the unversed, Kangana and Vijayendra Prasad have collaborated on two projects in the past — Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019 and Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi in 2021. He is said to be writing Kangana’s upcoming movie Sita — The Incarnation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in films like Dhaakad and Tejas. She is also busy with her maiden production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. Produced under her banner Manikarnika Films, it stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. Apart from that, she can currently be seen hosting the reality show Lock Upp.

