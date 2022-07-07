Kangana Ranaut On Reports of Dhaakad Producer Selling Office to Pay Dues: 'If You Want to Attack...'

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to respond to reports that Dhaakad producer Deepak Mukut had to sell his office to pay dues after the massive box-office failure of the film. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is a spy thriller with Kangana in lead and Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles. She shared a screenshot of a news report of the producer’s reaction to these rumours, and wrote, “My producer @deepakmukut hasn’t sold his office. He even said he recovered all his costs yet negative PR don’t stop… if you want to attack Himmat toh rakho saamne se aane ki… Chillar mafia."

Advertisement

She also took a dig at some of the previously released Bollywood films in another Instagram story. She shared an article on “100 crore flops" that had names of films like Ranveer Singh’s ’83, Radhe Shyam, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jugjugg Jeeyo. Sharing that, she wrote, “Everyday I wake up to hundreds of articles of Dhaakad being a flop… and no one is talking about these big disasters… any specific reason?"

Take a look at her posts:

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut also took a dig at Karan Johar hours before the premiere of the seventh season of his talk show Koffee With Karan. For the unversed, Kangana appeared on Koffee With Karan 5 in 2017. She joined her Rangoon co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the episodes. The episode was explosive for Kangana had accused Karan of nepotism. While it did grab eyeballs, Karan did return for another season of KWK on the small screen. In 2018, he returned to television with Koffee With Karan 6.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad was released on May 20 along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and turned out to be a huge failure at the box office. A month after its release, it was announced that Dhaakad will now be available on OTT platform ZEE5 from the 1st of July.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her upcoming directorial titled Emergency. Kangana also has Tejas in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.