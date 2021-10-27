Kangana Ranaut Pays 'Deepest Respect' to Veer Savarkar As She Visits His Cell in Kala Pani; See Pics

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday paid gratitude to late Indian politician-activist Veer Savarkar as she visited his cell in Kala Pani, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The actress took to her Instagram account to inform her fans about her emotional visit. Kangana is in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to shoot for her upcoming film Tejas.

Sharing a series of pictures from her visit, Kangana wrote, “Today on arriving in Andaman island I visited Veer Savarkar’s Cell at Kala Pani, Cellular Jail, Port Blair… I was shaken to the core… when inhumanity was at its peak even humanity rose to its peak in the form of Savarkar ji and looked it in the eye, faced every cruelty with resistance and determination…"

She further paid respect and gratitude to Veer Savarkar and said, “How scared they must have been of him not only they kept him in Kala Paani in those days it must be impossible to escape from this tiny island in the middle of the sea yet they put chains on him built a thick-walled jail and locked him up in a tiny hole, imagine the fear as if he can fly on thin air across the never-ending sea, what cowards!! This cell is the truth of Aazadi not what they teach us in our textbooks… I meditated in the cell paid my gratitude and deepest respect to Veer Savarkar ji."

Meanwhile, Kangana received her fourth National Film Award as the Best Actress for her performances in ‘Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi’ and ‘Panga’ on Monday. The actress attended the ceremony with her parents.

Kangana will next be seen in Tejas. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas is the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot played by Kangana Ranaut. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country’s defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016, and the film takes inspiration from the landmark event. The mission-based film will also take the audience through some of the most challenging combat missions our forces undertake in their effort to keep our country safe.

