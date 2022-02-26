Kangana Ranaut Praises Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'Never Expected Movie Mafia Will Do Good'

Kangana Ranaut, who has been taking digs at Alia Bhatt for a while now, has now praised her newly released film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which hit the theatres on Friday, February 25. Kangana hailed Alia for taking baby steps that are “crucial" for theatrical releases of the films.

On Saturday, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record-breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in the Hindi belt also. With recent female-centric film which has a big hero and a superstar director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres that are on ventilators here. Great."

She added, “Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best."

In a series of Instagram Stories that Kangana shared last week, she wrote, “This Friday 200 crore will be burnt to ashes at the box office… for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting… yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won’t change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films… Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power." The feud began years ago when Kangana claimed that Alia didn’t help her when she needed Bollywood bigwigs to post about her film on public platforms.

Kangana’s last release was Thalaivii, which failed to create any magic at the box office and earned mixed reviews. She will make her reality TV debut this week as the host of AltBalaji’s Lock Upp.

