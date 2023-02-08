Actress Kangana Ranaut was all praise for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra after pictures of the couple’s wedding pictures went viral. On Tuesday, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Jaisalmer in a fairytale wedding. While fans were thrilled to see the couple finally getting married, a section of social media seemed unaware that they were dating in the first place.

One such Twitter user asked social media if they were dating and Kangana came forward to not only confirm that they were dating but also praised the couple. “Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they never did any attension seeking Bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight ….. so much integrity and genuine love, delightful couple (sic)," she said. Before the wedding, Kangana shared a video of Kiara and Sidharth’s video along with her blessings to the couple.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on Feb. 7 in Jaisalmer. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace. While the wedding took place in the afternoon, they made fans wait for hours together before they dropped the pictures on Tuesday night. Nevertheless, fans have showered the couple with love.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been busy with the making of her upcoming movie. She is starring as the lead and directing the upcoming film Emergency. She will be seen playing the role of the former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The film’s focus will be on the 21-month Emergency declared by Gandhi in 1975 across India.

The film also stars Anupam Kher as political leader JP Narayan, Milind Soman as war hero Sam Manekshaw, and Shreyas Talpade as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Apart from them, Mahima Chaudhry and Satish Kaushik will also be seen in key roles.

