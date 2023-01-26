Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is creating magic at the box office! It is all set to cross Rs 54 crore mark on its opening day and is on its way to beating the record of films like KGF 2 and War. The Siddharth Anand directorial, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham was released on January 25. SRK’s industry colleagues, too, are hailing the film and praising its box office performance.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently wrapped the shooting of her film Emergency talked about Pathaan during the wrap party. She said in Hindi, “Pathaan acha kar rahi hai. Aisi films chalni chahiye aur I feel ki jo hamare Hindi cinema wale piche reh gaye hain, har insaan apne level pe koshish kar raha hai."

She was joined by her Emergency co-star Anupam Kher, who said, “It (Pathaan) is a huge film, made on a huge budget."

This comes days after Kangana called out Bollywood for being obsessed with box office collection. The actress recently came back on Twitter as the ban from her account was listed. She shared on th microblogging site, “So this digit drama has started only a decade ago, just how no individual should flash how much money they have/they made, no tackiness when it comes to films as well please. You made money good for you,now work on your next project

Even if you didn’t continue working please 🙏"

Meanwhile, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who is also a part of Emergency, tweeted about Pathaan, “25th Jan 2023 is Celebration Day for beloved Mumbai film industry… good days are here again… blockbuster Pathan will cross 50cr today and teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shows another blockbuster on its way . Cheers @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan. It’s party time for Bollywood."

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Apart from them, Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The other films in this genre are Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

