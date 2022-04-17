Home » News » Movies » Kangana Ranaut Praises Yash, Says He Filled the Void Amitabh Bachchan Had Left as The Angry Young Man

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to heap praises on south superstars, and even compared KGF actor Yash to Amitabh Bachchan

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 17, 2022, 12:24 IST

It is no longer a secret that the audience has found more appeal in south cinema than those being made in Hindi. The fact that Bollywood, in the last few years, has incessantly been churning remakes of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films was proof enough that the south industry has better ideas that Bollywood. Now, with the Pan India switch and more films being released with a Hindi dubbed version, audience are more inclined towards the south originals. From Pushpa to RRR to KGF: Chapter 2’s success, everything is pointing at the fact that south is emerging as a winner. Now, Kangana Ranaut has decoded why that’s being made possible. She also shared her appreciation for KGF star Yash.

In a post that Kangana shared on her Insta story, she called Yash ‘the angry young man India has been missing since many decades’. Praising the Kannada actor, she also wrote, “He fills that void that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan left since seventies. Wonderful" See the post here:

Kangana Ranaut calls Yash the ‘angry young man India was missing for decades’

Not just that, Kangana was praising south stars like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Yash in general. Sharing a collage of their pictures, the Queen actress wrote, “South superstars are grounded and deeply rooted in their culture. Apart from their talent and hard work their authenticity is what striking the cord with the audience (sic)."

Kangana Ranaut praises south super stars

Kangana had posted a similar message after the success of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa as well. She had written, “Some of the reasons why South content and superstars are such a rage…1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture, 2) They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernised, 3) their professionalism and passion is unparalleled. They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them."

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next, Dhaakad, where she will be seen in an out-and-out action avatar. The film will release on 20th May, and will clash with Kartik Araryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

first published: April 17, 2022, 12:24 IST