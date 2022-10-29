Kangana Ranaut 'Predicted' Ex Twitter Head's Doom After Elon Musk Takeover, Says 'Some Call It Witchcraft'

Kangana Ranaut has welcomed Elon Musk’s decision to fire Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal hours after taking over the social media platform. Kangana’s account was suspended by Twitter in May last year for “repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically the Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy."

Even since the news of Parag Agrawal’s being expelled from Twitter broke, Kangana has been posting on her Instagram stories about how she’s been missing her “Twitter friends." She even said that she had “predicted the doom of ex Twitter heads long ago."

“I always predict things that are yet to happen in distant future… Some call my foresight X-rays, some call them my curses and some call it witchcraft… For how long we are going to dismiss a woman’s genius like this…"

“It’s not easy to predict future it takes remarkable recognition and interpretation of human instincts also great observational skills… above all, it takes dissolution of one’s own likes and dislikes for crystal clear objectivity to study the subject one wants to predict about," the actor added.

After completing his long-pending USD 44 billion acquisition on Thursday, Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk finally took over Twitter.

In April 2020, Twitter had suspended actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s account after her post “incited violence against a particular religious group". The suspension came after several instances of her account being reported for “spewing hate" on the micro-blogging site. A year later, Kangana Ranaut faced the same fate. Her Twitter account got suspended, too, for an “inflammatory" tweet in reaction to the reported violence in West Bengal after the Assembly election results.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules, specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

