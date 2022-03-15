Kangana Ranaut Reacts After Watching The Kashmir Files: 'Bollywood Ke Paap Dho Diye'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has congratulated the team of The Kashmir Files for “such a great movie". The actress watched Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial on Monday and shared her reaction with the paparazzi after stepping out of a theatre.

Kangana Ranaut, who has been supporting the film since its release, said, “Itni achi film banayi hai inhone ki Bollywood ke paap dho diye (They have made such a great movie that Bollywood’s all sins have been washed away)." The actress further said that everyone from the industry should come out and promote The Kashmir Files. “Bollywood people make such nonsense movie and promote them like anything. They should promote this movie," Kangana added.

Netizens were all praise for Kangana for boldly putting forth her opinion. One user wrote, “So true! You are a queen!" Another one said, “Well said, Kangana!"

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, Kangana Ranaut took a potshot at Bollywood. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana said that ‘no one from the industry applauds or appreciates’ that Kashmir Files is the first successful and profitable Hindi film in the theatres following the pandemic. The statement came a day after Akshay Kumar hailed Anupam Kher and the team of The Kashmir Files for bringing back the audiences to the theatres in large numbers.

Kangana Ranaut has taken another potshot at Bollywood. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana said that ‘no one from the industry applauds or appreciates’ that Kashmir Files is the first successful and profitable Hindi film in the theatres following the pandemic. The statement came a day after Akshay Kumar hailed Anupam Kher and the team of The Kashmir Files for bringing back the audiences to the theatres in large numbers.

Advertisement

The Kashmir Files has been doing phenomenally well at the box office since its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film witnessed a massive growth in box office collection on Sunday as it earned over Rs 15 crore on day 3.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.