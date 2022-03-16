Kangana Ranaut Reacts As Fans Compare The Kashmir Files' Anupam Kher With Heath Ledger

Kangana Ranaut has dubbed Anupam Kher as the ‘new blockbuster hero’ in town after a fan compared him with Heath Ledger. Anupam and Kangana reacted to a fan post doing the rounds that compares the actor’s performance in The Kashmir Files with Heath Ledger from The Dark Knight. In the international film, Heath had played the role of Joker, immortalizing it. The post, which is being shared widely on Twitter and Instagram, read: “Performances that world will never forget!" with a picture of Heath as the Joker and Anupam in the Vivek Agnihotri directorial placed side-by-side.

Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Kangana also shared the picture and wrote, “New blockbuster hero in town…And for a change inko acting bhi aati hai (he even knows acting)." Anupam also tweeted the post and wrote, “Anonymous compliments are the best because you know they aren’t trying to gain anything out of it!! Thank you my anonymous friend for making this. I am delighted to see it!! #TheKashmirFiles @vivekagnihotri."

Kangana has been promoting The Kashmir Files extensively on her Instagram handle. While she has praised the film for doing phenomenal business at the box office, she also shared her review on Instagram via a video post. “Many congratulations to them. Together they have purged the film industry of all their sins. They have also washed away the sins committed by Bollywood," she said in Hindi.

Written and directed by Agnihotri, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. Produced by Zee Studios, it stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. The movie has been made tax-free by eight states so far. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Goa, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have exempted entertainment tax from the movie. The film has also received praises from PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.

