Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Blind Item Claiming Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection Rigged

Kangana Ranaut seems to have taken another potshot at Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress, who was seen praising the Alia Bhatt starrer for doing a phenomenal business in the opening weekend at the box office, was seen amplifying a ‘blind article’ that claimed that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has presented rigged box office numbers.

The piece, published by Outlook India, claimed that ‘the weekend collection was portrayed to be double than the actual figures.’ An alleged grapevine alleged that “PVR Cinemas had collected Rs 5 crore, INOX had Rs 3.45 crore and Cinepolis had Rs 3 crore." The source added that 40 percent of the collection goes into the multiplex business. “How can they (filmmakers) claim that the film brought in a huge first weekend collection?" the source questioned in the piece.

Sharing the link to the article on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote: “Achcha doodh mein pani to suna tha lekin pani me doodh…hmm… kya majbooriyaan rahi hongi becharon ki… (We have heard about the trend of diluting milk with water but here water seems to have been diluted with milk…. the helpless people must have had some obligations)."

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are yet to react to the claims.

Kangana’s reaction comes a few days after she raved about the film’s collection. Gangubai Kathiawadi had reportedly collected Rs 10.50 crore on its opening day. Reacting to the same, Kangana had written on her Instagram Stories, “Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record-breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in the Hindi belt also. With recent female-centric film which has a big hero and a superstar director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres that are on ventilators here. Great."

As of Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Gangubai Kathiawadi collected Rs 92.22 crores in India. The movie is expected to soon find a spot in the Rs 100 crore club this week.

