Kangana Ranaut Unperturbed by Multiple FIRs Against Her: 'Just in Case They Come to Arrest Me...'

Kangana Ranaut stirred up a hornet’s nest recently when she said that the freedom that India attained in 1947 was given to the nation as ‘bheek’ or alms by the British. The Panga actress was speaking at a media summit a day after she was awarded the Padma Shri award when she gave the controversial statement saying that “India got true freedom only in 2014."

Several politicians have demanded an apology from her and also made an appeal to revoke her recently conferred Padma Shri award, saying that her statement insults the sacrifice of all those freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation. In another instance, six senior Congress leaders in Assam on Thursday lodged a complaint with the police against Kangana for allegedly making defamatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom movement.

Kangana Ranaut Looks Sexy In Slit Sequinned Dress, See Diva Ooze Hotness In These Pics

Advertisement

In yet another instance, Kangana wrote on Instagram, “Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today but lets not forget one woman , the only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jhutti ke niche crush kiya tha…’. She was referring to Indira Gandhi who launched the operation Blue Star at Golden Temple Amritsar in the year 1984. This also invited an FIR against her by a delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee for hurting sentiments of the community.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Says Indira Gandhi ‘Crushed’ Khalistanis; Complaints Filed; Akali Dal Leader Says Actor Should Be Put in Jail

Amid all this, Kangana shared an image on social media in which she is seen posing in a backless, black dress with a slit. She also holds a glass in her hand and sports short hairdo. She wrote alongside the image, “Another day another FIR. Just in case they come to arrest me. Mood at home."

On the work front, she has Dhaakad releasing next which sees her play Agent Agni.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.