Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Hijab Controversy, Says 'Show Courage by Not Wearing Burqa in Afghanistan'

Kangana Ranaut who oftentimes land into trouble for her controversial statements shared her two cents on the ongoing Hijab controversy in Karnataka. Taking to her Instagram Story section, the Manikarnika actress shared a collage of two contrasting photos of women- one showing them in swimwear and the other in burqas, almost five decades apart. The photo was captioned, “Iran. 1973 and now. From bikini to burqa in fifty years flat. Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it."

Re-sharing it, she added, “If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqa in Afghanistan. Learn to break free, not cage yourself." The post she re-posted was originally shared by author Anand Ranganathan. For the uninitiated, he has been very vocal about banning religious dress codes in schools.

Meanwhile, the Hijab row started in Karnataka in December end when a few students started coming to the government pre-university college in Udupi wearing Hijab. To protest against it, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves. The row spread to other educational institutions in different parts of Karnataka, and the protests took a violent turn at someplace earlier this week, prompting the government on Tuesday to declare three days holiday for the institutions.

The protests have drawn the attention of the entire nation and the women fighting to practice their religion has found supporters all across the country.

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Thalaivii. Next, she has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline. She has also taken upon the role of a producer for the film Tiku Weds Sheru. The maiden project of her production house Manikarnika Films, Tiku Weds Sheru stars Nawazuddin Siddique and Avneet Kaur in lead roles.

