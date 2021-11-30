Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Parag Agrawal Replacing Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO: 'Bye Chacha Jack'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared her excitement after Indian-origin technology executive Parag Agrawal replaced Jack Dorsey as the new CEO of Twitter. Kangana, whose Twitter account was suspended permanently in May this year, took to her Instagram Stories to share her reaction on Dorsey’s exit.

The actress shared a tweet about the same and wrote, “Bye chacha Jack…" Actor Anupam Kher also welcomed new CEO Parag Agrawal on Twitter. He tweeted in Hindi, “It’s our Hindustani brother, Parag Agarwal becoming the new CEO of Twitter! anything can happen! @paraga."

In a message posted on Twitter on Monday, Dorsey said, “After almost 16 years of having a role at our company from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO I decided it’s finally time for me to leave. Why There’s a lot of talk about the importance of a company being ‘founder-led’. Ultimately, I believe that’s severely limiting and a single point of failure. I’ve worked hard to ensure this company can break away from its founding and founders."

Coming back to Kangana Ranaut, Twitter permanently suspended the actor’s account for repeated violations of rules, specifically its “Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy". The 34-year-old actor’s handle @KanganaTeam now displays the message: account suspended.

Ranaut, known for her often inflammatory tweets, posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for President’s Rule in the state, she also blamed Banerjee for the violence and called her unpublishable names.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. “The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service," the spokesperson added.

