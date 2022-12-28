Kangana Ranaut On Tunisha Sharma's Suicide: 'Please Know She Didn't Do It Alone... It's a Murder'

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Tunisha Sharma’s suicide. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and penned long notes, sharing her thoughts on Tunisha’s death and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strong steps against indulging in polygamy without consent. Kangana’s statement comes after Tunisha’s friend Rayya Labib claimed Tunisha’s ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan had multiple affairs and used several women to fulfill sexual needs.

In her post, Kangana said that women can cope with everything — be it loss of love, marriage, relationship, or even a loved one. But what they can’t deal with is that their relationship never had love and her partner exploited the love and vulnerability that she had to offer.

“Her reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally …. When it is revealed to her her reality start to wrap, distort itself, shift shape to fit in the facts that are revealed to her in a shocking manner …. Every incidence, each experience she associates with beauty and love starts to replay in her mind slowly blending dream, reality, imagination all in one in order to fit in the brutality of a betrayal… even presently she doesn’t know what to believe or not believe anymore…. She can’t trust her own perception in such a state one feels no difference in being alive or dead after all life is just our perception and if she decides to end her life … please know she didn’t do it alone … it’s a murder (sic)," Kangana wrote.

“Indulging in polygamy with multiple women without their consent or knowledge should be a criminal offense. Sexually exploiting women without taking any responsibility for their physical, mental and emotional well being while breaking up with them suddenly without any valid reason should also be criminal offense… We need to take care of our daughters, it is the responsibility of the government to protect and enrich the feminine. A land where women are not safe, is destined to doom …. I request Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji… Like Krishna rose for Draupadi, like Rama took a stand for Sita, we expect you to make strong laws against polygamy without content, acid attacks against women and of course chopping them in to many pieces should amount to immediate death sentence without trial," she added.

She said that emotional fraud should be dealt with in the same way as legal and financial laws. Check out her complete statement below:

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. Police officials said that the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation.

Sheezan and Tunisha worked together in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actors dated briefly. However, they broke up 15 days before Tunisha’s death on December 24. The actor has been accused of abetment to suicide by Tunisha’s mother and has been in police custody since Sunday, December 25.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

