Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Uddhav Thackeray's Resignation: 'Even Shiva Himself Can't Save Shiv Sena'

Kangana Ranaut has a strong take about the recent political developments in Maharashtra. After Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, resigned from his position as the Chief Minister of the state on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to share her views on the matter.

Kangana shared a video message alongside a note that read in Hindi: “When evil increases, then destruction is inevitable. And after that, creation happens." She also added, “And the lotus of life blooms…" In the video, Kangana said, “In 2020, I had said that democracy is all about faith. And anyone who gets drunk on power and breaks people’s faith, he will surely get his pride broken as well. And this is not a power of anyone in particular but one someone with purity of character." See the video here:

The actress further said, “Hanuman ji is considered the 12th avatar of Lord Shiva. And when Shiv Sena itself bans Hanuman Chalisa, even Shiva himself can’t save them. Har Har Mahadev. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra."

Kangana Ranaut, in 2020, had called Uddhav Thackeray ‘the worst product of nepotism’. She had also called him out with a tweet that read, “You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME."

The actor had also lashed out at him after the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) partially demolished her Mumbai office citing defiance of structural norms. She had tweeted, “Uddhav Thackeray tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?) My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow. Thus is the wheel of time, it keeps changing."

