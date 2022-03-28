Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars 2022: 'Hope He Comes To Lock Upp'

Will Smith left everyone shocked after he slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Social media is already divided over the incident, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has also reacted to it now.

Kangana dropped a picture of Smith slapping Rock from the mega show on her Instagram stories and talked about how she would have done the same if one would have joked about her mother or sister’s illness. She also joked about how Smith should participate in her controversial reality show Lock Upp. “If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make a bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did…bass ass move…hope he comes to my #LockUpp (sic)," Kangana wrote.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan also wrote, “Wow didn’t expect that also @CHRISROCk has a chin." Neetu Kapoor too had shared a screenshot of the incident and had written, “And they say women can never control their emotions."

For the unversed, everyone at the 94th Academy Awards was left shocked and stunned after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. It all started after Rock came on the stage to introduce the best documentary feature when he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being in a sequel to ‘G.I. Jane’– seemingly a reference to her shaved head. This disappointed Will who got up from his seat and slapped Rock in front of the entire world. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****ng mouth," he screamed. Chris then said, “Will Smith smacked the s*** out of me."

Later, Will Smith was awarded the Best Actor award for his performance as Richard Williams, ambitious father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard. During the acceptance speech, he broke down during the acceptance speech and apologized to the Academy for his behaviour. “I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to shine a light on all the people..the entire cast and crew of King Richard," he said.

