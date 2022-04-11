Kangana Ranaut Ready To Impress Fans With 7 Looks In Dhaakad, Teaser To Drop Tomorrow

Kangana Ranaut is all set to take the audience by storm with her upcoming movie Dhaakad. The actress will be seen in an action-packed role and reportedly has seven different looks in the movie. Playing agent Agni, Kangana is all set to present a never-before-seen side of her, performing multiple combat scenes which have been designed and choreographed by international technicians. Kangana has reportedly also experimented with her hairstyles and slipped into the combat attire showcasing her warrior avatar for the movie.

Speaking about the movie, director Razneesh Ghai said, “A new action star is on the rise, with Dhaakad, Kangana truly becomes the master of disguises. Each look is unique and we’ve never seen Kangana do action like this before". The film also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal as the antagonists. Dhaakad will see Arjun and Kangana battling each other and their duels will undoubtedly be one of the biggest drawing factors.

A glimpse of these numerous elements will be seen in the teaser released on Tuesday, April 12. The teaser is also going to be attached with KGF: Chapter 2. Dubbed an international-level spy thriller, Dhaakad is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

Besides Dhaakad, Kangana also has a few other movies in the making. The actress will be seen doubling up as late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for the big screen in Emergency. She also has Tejas and Sita (The Incarnation) in the making. Kangana has also turned producer for Tiku Weds Sheru. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead.

Kangana has her hands full with her ongoing reality show Lock Upp. The actress has been acing the hosting duties despite it being her first attempt at the role.

