Kangana Ranaut Recalls Childhood Memories on Karwa Chauth, Asks Others Not to Ridicule Believers

As everyone was busy celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth with their significant others, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took a trip down memory lane as she recalled her childhood days. She took to her Instagram Stories section to write what she loves the most about the festival. She recalled how the women in her family celebrated it, while the men showered love on them. She also asked people not to ridicule the believers of Karwa Chauth.

Her post read, “Growing up, I saw my dadi, mother and chachi almost every woman around me fast on Karwa Chauth… they applied Mehandi, painted their nails, sang songs and dressed like brides … whole ambience of the house changed men joked about being their Gods yet got no food on that day because women didn’t enter the kitchen…. Subtle romantic glances were also exchanged between them even residual friction or grudges seem to disappear with jokes about food and moon not showing up… I remember those days fondly… wishing everyone who is fasting A Happy karwa chauth and those who don’t please don’t ridicule believers…"

She continued, “There is so much to admire about karwa chauth, here are few things that I like.. 1) no matter what is your age as a woman you get a chance to relive your most special day when you became a bride…. It breaks the monotony of daily chores and reminds you all tender and gentle emotions you had as a young girl when you started this beautiful journey … 2) No matter how many fights you have through the year a reminder if he is really no more what are the consequences these thoughts are prevalent when you pray for someone’s life 3) women don’t work that day men struggle with everything they provide them they understand their place and value what they do on daily basis .."

“When moon tests women most men start to get anxious… saw men in my house feel stressed and also apologetic for moon’s audacity they ran up and down the terrace showing love care and concern, most women love it, living together people have friction over petty matters, these small festivals are curated to evoke love and compassion for each other … 5) last but not the least we got a school holiday… put lipstick and nail polish and also enjoyed papa’s cooking… he made elaborate meals for ladies that day, also, no one cared about our home work… this day is filled with nostalgia (sic)," she concluded.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities have been celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth. While Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal had their first Karwa Chauth after their marriage, actress Mahi Vij broke her fast in front of the television as her husband Jay Bhanushali is locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Dhakad and Tejas.

