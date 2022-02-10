Kangana Ranaut Recalls The Day She Met Hollywood Star Mila Kunis On Plane; See Pic

Cherishing the moment when she met American actress Mila Kunis on a flight, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a throwback picture on her Instagram stories. Kangana shared an adorable picture where she is seen posing with Mila for a selfie. In the picture, Kangana explained through a text that it was “some memory my phone threw at me." She further described the picture and wrote that she and Mila were on a flight together and even had a conversation. “I rarely do that but glad I captured the moment," Kangana wrote. The actress even expressed her wish to meet Mila again and wrote, “Now wonder when we will travel again!"

In the picture, it is evident from the duo’s smile that they indeed had a good conversation. Kangana can be seen sporting a messy bun for the selfie while wearing thick-framed black glasses. Whereas, Mila Kunis is seen putting her charm to display with a radiant smile.

The American actress is best known for her role in the 2011 rom-com Friends With Benefits. Mila had played the role of Jamie Rellis in the movie and had starred alongside Justin Timberlake, who played Dylan. The movie is one of the most talked-about Hollywood movies which revolve around love. In the movie, the two friends try to take their friendship to next level while also vowing to not fall in love with each other.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is in full swing to promote her upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru, which has been backed by her production house Manikarnika Films. The film is a romantic drama and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Avneet Kaur. A few days ago, Kangana had informed her fans through an Instagram post that the shooting for Tiku Weds Sheru has been completed.

Kangana further thanked everyone who contributed to the making of the film and wrote that “It has been a gratifying experience."

